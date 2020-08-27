SC To Pronounce Verdict On Pleas Challenging UGC's Directive On Final Year Exams Tomorrow

A three-judge bench of Supreme Court comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and MR Shah will pronounce on Friday its judgment on a bunch of pleas challenging the UGC's directive to conduct final year university exams by September-end. After reserving the verdict on August 18, the apex court had given three days to all parties to submit their written arguments. The governments of Delhi, West Bengal, Maharashtra, and Odisha have opposed holding the exams amid the persistent threat of COVID-19 across the country. Currently, there are 33,10,234 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 25,23,771 patients have recovered while 60,472 fatalities have been reported.

What is the July 6 UGC circular?

The UGC on July 6 revised the guidelines on exams and the academic calendar for universities in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis. It observed that the academic credibility, career opportunities, and future progress of students was linked to conducting the final year exams. The state governments were provided the option of holding exams in offline mode, online mode, or blended format. In case a student is unable to appear for exams, the UGC stated that he/she shall be given another opportunity so that there is no disadvantage.

Centre backs final year exams

During the hearing, it was argued that the states were not consulted before finalizing the guidelines. Maintaining that the state governments have the authority to make decisions related to the health of its citizens, their legal representatives claimed that the UGC guidelines impeded on this right. On the other hand, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta mentioned that exams cannot be done away with as the final year was the year of awarding degrees.

Maintaining that the UGC guidelines are mandatory, he noted that several universities had already conducted exams in offline and hybrid mode. At the same time, he suggested that the universities can ask for the September deadline to be pushed forward. Observing that the UGC had come up with a minimum standard to assess the students, Justice Bhushan also stressed that the health of the students has to be taken into account.

