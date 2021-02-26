SC Turns Down MP Judge's Plea To Quash HC Proceedings Over Sexual Harassment Complaint

The Supreme Court of India on Friday refused to entertain a plea filed by the Madhya Pradesh district judge against a disciplinary proceeding initiated by the MP High Court over the sexual harassment allegations made by a junior judicial officer against him. The judge had filed the plea seeking quashing of judicial proceedings against him following the sexual harassment complaint by a junior judicial officer.

Refusing to entertain his plea, the bench clearly stated that "such allegations cannot be brushed aside under the carpet."

"You are walking on very thin ice, you can fall any time. You may have a chance in the inquiry they conduct and you may get acquitted. But as matters stand now, you are convicted", the bench told senior advocate R. Balasubramaniam who was representing the judge.

Further, the bench gave him the liberty to withdraw the case and gave him the liberty to participate in the inquiry.

Case Against Shambhoo Singh Raghuvanshi

Earlier, the bench had expressed its disinclination to quash the disciplinary proceedings initiated by the Madhya Pradesh High Court against judge Shambhoo Singh Raghuvanshi, who also had a complaint lodged against him for allegedly sending inappropriate messages to a junior judicial officer.

Soon after the complaint was lodged, the judge approached the apex court to quash the disciplinary proceedings initiated by the High Court, but the apex court had refused and asked him to approach the High Court first. After the High Court refused his plea, he again approached the top court.

The counsel appearing for the Madhya Pradesh High Court had claimed that the judge had accepted the accusation and that such an act would make the atmosphere inconducive for judicial work.

"A senior official should have been more appropriate with his conduct while dealing with a lady officer junior to him," he had added.

Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013

To prevent sexual harassment in workspaces, the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 was passed. This statute that superseded the Vishakaha Guidelines introduced by the Supreme Court, calls for a set up of an internal grievance committee by every institution to look into matters involving sexual harassment. Any women aggrieved may file a complaint in writing to these committees within three months from the date of the incident or the date of the last incident in case of series of incidents. The victim can also file a complaint with the police under the Indian Penal Code 1860 under sections 298, 354, 354A and 509.

(Inputs from ANI; File Photo)