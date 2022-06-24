SC Upholds Clean Chit To PM Modi In 2002 Gujarat Riots Case; Dismisses Zakia Jafri's Plea

In a massive development, the Supreme Court upheld the clean chit to PM Modi given by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the 2002 Gujarat riots case. An SC bench comprising Justices AM Khawilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and CT Ravikumar was hearing Zakia Jafri's plea challenging the reprieve to 63 persons including the PM. Her husband Ehsan Jafri, a former Congress MP, was killed during the violence at Gulberg Society in Ahmedabad on February 28, 2002. Back then, Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

The Supreme Court ruled, "After cogitating over the matter, we uphold the decision of the Magistrate in accepting the stated final report dated 8.2.2012 submitted by the SIT, as it is and rejecting the protest petition filed by the appellant. We do not countenance the submission of the appellant regarding infraction of rule of law in the matter of investigation and the approach of the Magistrate and the High Court in dealing with the final report. 92. Accordingly, we hold that this appeal is devoid of merits and resultantly, deserves to be dismissed in the aforementioned terms."

Supreme Court dismisses plea filed by Zakia Jafri, widow of former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri, challenging the clean chit given by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to the then state CM Narendra Modi and several others in the 2002 Gujarat riots. — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2022

SIT gives clean chit

After the S-6 coach of the Sabarmati Express was burnt at Godhra on February 27, 2002, resulting in the death of 59 people, riots broke out across Gujarat. Based on Zakia Jafri's plea, the SC in 2009 directed the SIT headed by former CBI director RK Raghavan to probe the alleged role of the then Gujarat CM in aiding and abetting the riots. In pursuance of this, the SIT questioned Modi in connection with this case in 2010. On February 8, 2012, it filed a closure report giving a clean chit to the 64 persons named in Jafri's complaint citing that there was “no prosecutable evidence” against them.

After the Metropolitan Magistrate accepted the closure report, she moved the Gujarat High Court against his order. However, the HC dismissed her plea on October 5, 2017, after which she challenged this decision before the apex court. In her petition, the late Congress parliamentarian's wife sought an ad-interim order to the SIT to carry out further investigation under Section 173(8) of the Code of Criminal Procedure. Appearing for the SIT, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi called upon the SC to endorse what the trial court and the HC have ruled.

On the other hand, senior advocate Kapil Sibal who appeared for the petitioner stressed, "Very few times in the history of the court, matters of this moment are before you. It happened earlier on few occasions. This is yet another occasion when the majesty of the law is being tested. And here, I am not interested in targeting anybody but as your lordships know, under criminal law you take cognisance of offences and you don’t take cognisance of offender". Jafri’s counsel had earlier argued about a larger conspiracy where there was bureaucratic inaction, police complicity, hate speeches and unleashing of violence.