SC upholds dismissal of CISF constable, says discipline & integrity paramount in force

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) The Supreme Court has upheld a 2001 order sacking a CISF constable, who had allegedly assaulted an officer after he reprimanded him for sleeping during patrolling duty, saying a sense of integrity, discipline and camaraderie is “paramount” given the nature of the force.

The apex court observed that the quantum of punishment is within the discretionary domain and sole power of the decision-making authority once the charge of misconduct stands proved.

“Such discretionary power is exposed to judicial interference if exercised in a manner which is grossly disproportionate to the fault, as the constitutional courts while exercising the power of judicial review do not assume the role of the appellate authority,” a bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna and Bela M Trivedi said.

The top court delivered its verdict on an appeal filed by the Centre and others against the January 2018 judgment of a division bench of the Orissa High Court which had affirmed the order of a single-judge bench setting aside the punishment of dismissal.

It said on merits of the quantum of punishment imposed, the courts would not interfere unless the exercise of discretion in awarding punishment is perverse in the sense that it is grossly disproportionate.

The bench observed that the man was a constable in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), a specialised police force responsible for providing security to strategic establishments like the department of space, department of atomic energy and premises of establishments fundamental to the Indian economy.

“Given the nature of the appellant’s force, sense of integrity, commitment, discipline, and camaraderie is paramount,” the apex court said in its judgement delivered on February 24.

It said no indulgence or latitude can be granted when the case is of violence and assault on the officer who had checked and reprimanded the constable.

The bench said as the constable had not even expressed any remorse or pleaded a good ground for having acted in the manner he did, it do not accept that the punishment of dismissal imposed by the appellate authority in February 2012 was grossly disproportionate to the quantum of the offence.

Observing that condoning the misconduct would have ramifications, the bench noted that discipline in the police force cannot be compromised.

“The order passed by the appellate authority dated February 18, 2012, dismissing the respondent from service is upheld,” it said.

The apex court noted that the constable was on a shift duty on the intervening night of January 3-4, 2000 for patrolling between two watchtowers of the National Thermal Power Corporation Plant, Kaniha, and was found to be sleeping at one of the watchtowers by an officer.

It was alleged that he had abused, misbehaved and assaulted the officer who had to be taken to a hospital for treatment.

The bench noted that the constable was placed under suspension and was served with the charge sheet.

In the enquiry, the charges were proved and the disciplinary authority in July 2000 imposed a penalty including reduction of pay by two stages in the time scale of pay for a period of three years with immediate effect.

The constable had then preferred an appeal before the appellate authority, which passed an order in January 2001 dismissing him from service.

He thereafter approached the high court which held that the January 2001 order was improper and had violated the principles of natural justice.

The matter was remitted to the appellate authority to re-examine the case afresh after giving an opportunity to the constable to file a reply.

The appellate authority examined the matter and passed an order of dismissal in February 2012.

The constable again moved the high court which allowed his plea on the grounds that punishment of dismissal was disproportionate to the quantum of the offence and order of reinstatement of service was passed.

Later, cross-appeals were preferred before the division bench of the high court, which in January 2018 affirmed the order passed by the single judge, setting aside the punishment of dismissal passed by the appellate authority and restored the punishment of reduction of pay imposed by the disciplinary authority.

In its judgement, the apex court said the man would be entitled to subsistence allowance at 50 percent of his salary for the period between January 24, 2001 to February 18, 2012. PTI ABA RT

