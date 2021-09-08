SC Upholds Retrospective Extension To ED Director's Tenure Exceeding 2 Yrs, Rejects Plea

A division bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai on Wednesday upheld the extension granted to Enforcement Directorate Director SK Mishra. While Mishra was appointed as the director of the central agency for two years via an order dated November 19, 2018, he was given a one-year extension by retrospectively amending the appointment order on November 13, 2020. Seeking the quashing of this order, NGO Common Cause filed a petition last year itself demanding the appointment of a new ED Director as per the Central Vigilance Commission Act, 2003.

The SC observed, "We've upheld the power of the Union of India to extend the tenure beyond two 2 years. However we hold that such power has to be extended only in rare circumstances. It can be given to facilitate ongoing investigation. Any extension of tenure during superannuation should be for a short period". Taking into account the fact that Mishra's term is ending in November this year, it directed that he shouldn't be given any further extension.

The arguments in the SC

Appearing for the NGO before the apex court, senior advocate Dushyant Dave stated that this was a very important matter of public law and order. Highlighting that Mishra was re-appointed beyond the age of 60 years, he contended that there can't be a worse abuse of power than this. However, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the SC, "The legislature never intended to provide a 'statutory cap' or a 'static tenure'. There is a conscious use of the expression, not less than two years. In case of any abuse of this power, such incidence of exercise of power will always be subject to judicial review".

Questioning the locus standi of the petitioner, he added, "We cannot rule out the possibility of such PIL being filed by such vested interest. The Court's august forum may not be misused. These organisations exist as professional PIL filing organisations. This is the third Petition filed by the same organisation. This is a consistent trend to run a parallel administration."

The SC had solicited the responses of not only the Centre but also the Central Vigilance Commission. Meanwhile, senior advocate Prashant Bhushan who also represented Common Cause alleged that the extension can "destroy" the independence of the post. On August 18, the bench reserved its verdict on this plea, directing the parties to file written submissions within a period of three days.

(With PTI inputs)