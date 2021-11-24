SC Upholds TN's 2016 Farm Loan Waiver Scheme; Backs Landholding-based Classification

In a key verdict on Tuesday, the Supreme Court upheld the farm loan waiver scheme promulgated by the J Jayalalithaa-led government in Tamil Nadu in May 2016. It granted a waiver of outstanding crop loans issued to small farmers owning 2.5-5 acres of land and marginal farmers having land up to 2.5 acres. Contending that this scheme is "unconstitutional", the National South Indian River Interlinking Agriculturist Association moved the Madras High Court seeking a direction to provide loan waiver to all farmers irrespective of the extent of landholding.

Ruling that this scheme is "discriminatory" and violates Article 14 of the Constitution, the HC on April 4, 2017, directed the state government to extend it to farmers whose landholding exceeds 5 acres. According to this judgment, AIAMDK introduced the loan waiver scheme in pursuance of its election promise without taking into consideration relevant factors. On July 3, 2017, the apex court stayed this verdict. Under the aegis of this scheme, the TN government has waived off crop loans worth Rs.12,110.74 crore availed by 16,43,346 farmers.

The Supreme Court's reasoning

An SC bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna pointed out that the scheme was introduced with an endeavour to uplift the socially and economically weaker sections of society. It observed, "Due to the distinct degree of harm suffered by the small and marginal farmers as compared to other farmers, it is justifiable that the benefit of the scheme is only provided to a specified class as small and marginal farmers constitute a class in themselves. Therefore, the classification based on the extent of landholding is not arbitrary since owing to the inherent disadvantaged status of the small and marginal farmers, the impact of climate change or other external forces is unequal".

Setting aside the HC verdict, the apex court ruled, "It is settled law that a scheme cannot be held to be constitutionally suspect merely because it was based on an electoral promise. A scheme can be held suspect only within the contours of the Constitution, irrespective of the intent with which the scheme was introduced. The scheme propounded by the State of Tamil Nadu passes muster against the constitutional challenge. The High Court has erred in holding otherwise."

Image: PTI