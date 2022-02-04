SC Urged To Form Monitoring Committee To Oversee Probe Of Pending Cases Against MLAs & MPs

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court was urged to form a monitoring committee to keep a check on the investigation of the criminal cases against MLAs/MPs being probed by the ED, CBI and NIA. This was proposed by senior advocate Vijay Hansaria, who is the Amicus Curiae in BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay's plea before the SC pertaining to the expeditious disposal of criminal cases against legislators and parliamentarians.

The apex court, which has been hearing this matter since 2018, asked the pending cases to be tried by the Sessions Court and Magisterial Court in terms of the provisions of the CrPC in an order dated November 24, 2021.

In his 16th report submitted in the SC, Hansaria pointed out that 4984 cases are pending as of December 1, 2021, whereas 2775 cases have been disposed of. He highlighted, "Even after disposal of 2775 cases after 04.12.2018, the cases against MPs/MLAs have increased from 4122 to 4984. This shows that more and more persons with criminal antecedents are occupying the seats in the Parliament and the State Legislative Assemblies. It is of utmost necessity that urgent and stringent steps are taken for expeditious disposal of pending criminal cases."

Here are directions sought from the Supreme Court: