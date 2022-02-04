Last Updated:

SC Urged To Form Monitoring Committee To Oversee Probe Of Pending Cases Against MLAs & MPs

The Supreme Court was urged to form a monitoring committee to keep a check on the investigation of the pending criminal cases against MLAs/MPs.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court was urged to form a monitoring committee to keep a check on the investigation of the criminal cases against MLAs/MPs being probed by the ED, CBI and NIA. This was proposed by senior advocate Vijay Hansaria, who is the Amicus Curiae in BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay's plea before the SC pertaining to the expeditious disposal of criminal cases against legislators and parliamentarians.

The apex court, which has been hearing this matter since 2018, asked the pending cases to be tried by the Sessions Court and Magisterial Court in terms of the provisions of the CrPC in an order dated November 24, 2021.

In his 16th report submitted in the SC, Hansaria pointed out that 4984 cases are pending as of December 1, 2021, whereas 2775 cases have been disposed of.

He highlighted, "Even after disposal of 2775 cases after 04.12.2018, the cases against MPs/MLAs have increased from 4122 to 4984. This shows that more and more persons with criminal antecedents are occupying the seats in the Parliament and the State Legislative Assemblies. It is of utmost necessity that urgent and stringent steps are taken for expeditious disposal of pending criminal cases." 

Here are directions sought from the Supreme Court:

  • The courts dealing with cases against MPs/MLAs will exclusively try these cases
  • The trial would be conducted on a day-to-day basis in terms of section 309 Cr.P.C. 
  • Both the prosecution and defence shall cooperate with the trial of the case and no adjournment shall be granted
  • In case the accused delays the trial, his/her bail shall be cancelled
  • The trial court shall send a report on each of the cases where the trial has been pending for more than five years before the respective High Courts, as to the reasons for the delay and suggest remedial measures. The High Court shall consider these reports on the judicial side and pass appropriate orders to remove the stagnation of trial
  • The Central Government will provide funds for ensuring the smooth functioning of courts through virtual mode i.e. by facilitating the availability of video conferencing
  • A Monitoring Committee headed by a former Judge of the Supreme Court or Chief Justice of a High Court may be formed to monitor the investigation of cases pending before the ED, CBI and NIA
