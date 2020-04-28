SC Urges Centre To Consider Feasibility Of 'One Nation, One Ration Card' Scheme

The Supreme Court has asked the Centre to consider the feasibility of implementing the 'one nation, one ration card' scheme, which allows economically weaker sections to avail subsidised food grains, during the ongoing nationwide lockdown. Earlier, the centre was scheduled to launch this scheme in June this year.

A bench, headed by Justice N.V. Ramana and comprising Justices S.K. Kaul and B.R. Gavai urged the centre to consider whether it is feasible for it to implement the said scheme at this stage.

"We direct the Union of India to consider whether it is feasible for it to implement the said scheme at this stage or not and take appropriate decision in this regard keeping in view the present circumstances."

The court then disposed of the petition filed by advocate Reepak Kansal seeking directions from the top court on the early launching of the scheme, which would substantially benefit migrant workers and other people stranded at various places in the country due to the nationwide lockdown.

The top court observed that the issue raised in the petition, under Article 32 of the Constitution, relates to one nation one ration card scheme, framed by the Centre, which was supposed to start from June. The petitioner argued that in view of the pandemic , this scheme should be implemented forthwith to benefit the migrant workers.

Coronavirus cases see a sharp spike

The Health Ministry on Tuesday informed that 1,543 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the last 24 hours taking the nationwide toll to 29,435. This has been the sharpest rise in cases so far. 684 patients have recovered, in the last 24 hours and the recovery rate is now 23.3%. The national capital has so far reported 3,108 cases of Coronavirus of which 877 patients have recovered while 54 have died.

