SC To Decide On Amazon's Plea Restraining Future Group-Reliance's ₹24,000 Cr Deal On Aug 6

In a breaking development on August 6, Supreme Court is set to deliver its judgement in restraining Future Group's deal with Reliance Retail. The top court will further decide whether Singapore's Emergency Arbitrator award in relation to the Kishore Biyani-led Future Retail Ltd. (FRL) merger deal is tenable under Indian law.

On April 14, Amazon moved to the Supreme Court against the order passed by the Delhi High Court. This disallowed Future Retail Ltd. (FRL) to sell its business to Reliance Retail under a deal of Rs. 24,713 crore. Kishore Biyani-led FRL told the Delhi HC on February 4 that Amazon opposed the Rs. 24,713 crore deal as the Reliance Retail was a competitor, a contention denied by the US-based e-commerce giant which was interested in salvaging FRL. Biyani's Future Group houses highly successful retail outlets such as Big Bazaar, Brand Factory, FoodHall, FBB, Central, Heritage Foods amongst others.

Amazon before SC against Delhi HC order restraining FRL's deal with Reliance

A single judge had stayed the order restraining FRL to deal business with Reliance Retail. In 2019, Amazon had invested in the Future Group which granted the international e-commerce giant about 4.8% stakes in FRL. According to Amazon and filings by them, the deal with FRL powered rights on Amazon to refuse further acquiring of shares in the Future Group.

The pandemic and stringent nationwide lockdown prohibited shops/stores from functioning, which had an adverse impact on businesses of Future Group. In July 2020, Reliance and the Future Group announced that the former was buying the latter. To this, Amazon had responded by filing a complaint before the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC).

'Future Group breached the contract': Amazon

Previously, a division bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh had issued a notice to Amazon upon an appeal by FRL challenging the single judge order. The bench had ordered to attach assets of Kishore Biyani-led Future Group and others. The bench also stayed the order by a single judge imposing a cost of Rs. 20 lakhs on Future Group and its directors. The bench asked to deposit this amount to Prime Minister's Relief Fund for aiding and providing COVID-19 vaccination to senior citizens of the 'Below Poverty Line' (BPL) category in Delhi.

The aforementioned order had been passed on the US tech and e-commerce giant's plea that sought directions to enforce the arbitral award by SIAC. The award was in favour of Amazon. Thus, restricted FRL to execute a Rs 24,713 crore deal with Reliance Retail. Amazon at SIAC argued that FRL had breached the contract by agreeing to sell its retail, wholesale, logistics and warehousing units to Reliance.