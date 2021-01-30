SC Withdraws Resolution To Make Bombay HC Judge Permanent Amid POCSO ACT Verdicts

In a big development, the Supreme Court Collegium withdrew its recommendation to the Centre to make Justice Pushpa Ganediwala a permanent judge of the Bombay High Court. This comes after her recent judgments pertaining to the applicability of the POSCO Act drew flak from various sections of society. Appointed as an additional judge of the Bombay HC in February 2019, she was soon due for appointment as a permanent judge.

While the SC Collegium had approved her appointment as a permanent judge on January 20, reports suggest that Justices DY Chandrachud and AM Khanwilkar reiterated their strong reservations regarding the same. Speculation is rife that she might continue as an additional judge of the Bombay HC for a year or two. In the past, she has held several postings, including the Registrar General of the High Court and the Principal Judge at the City Civil Court, Mumbai.

Read: Accused's Zip Being Open Not 'sexual Assault' Under POSCO: Bombay HC Sets Convict Free

Judgments that stirred controversy

In a verdict delivered on January 15, a single-judge bench of Justice Ganediwala held that holding hands of the victim and zip of the pant of the accused being open does not amount to 'sexual assault' under the POSCO Act. The court was hearing an appeal by a person who was convicted by the Special Judge, Gadchiroli, on October 5, 2020, under Sections 354-A(1)(i) and 448 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 8, 10 and 12 of the POSCO Act. The convict was directed to undergo 5-year rigorous imprisonment for the offence punishable under Section 10 of the POSCO Act.

As per the court order, the victim's mother testified that her daughter had informed her that the convict "removed his penis from the pant and asked her to come to the bed for sleeping". However, Justice Ganediwala set aside the POSCO charges and directed that the convict should be set free forthwith if his custody is not required in any other case. In another judgment, the same single-judge bench ruled on January 19 that groping a child's breast without 'skin-to-skin contact' would not amount to 'sexual assault' under the POSCO Act. After Attorney General KK Venugopal brought this verdict to the Supreme Court's notice on January 27, the latter stayed the acquittal of the accused under the POSCO Act and issued notice to the convict and the Maharashtra government.

Read: Bombay HC Dismisses Sonu Sood's Plea Challenging BMC's Notice On 'illegal Construction'