SC Won't Hear Delhi Jal Board's Plea Against Haryana Govt Over Shortage Of Water Supply

The Supreme Court has refused to entertain the Delhi Jal Board's (DJB) plea about the shortage of water supply from Haryana and Punjab. DJB had earlier said it might have to cut water supply to hospitals because of shortage of supply.

However, the apex court has granted liberty to Delhi Jal Board to approach the Upper Yamuna River Board with its representation regarding the shortage of water supply to Delhi, after considering the report of the committee and other material on record. A three-judge Bench of Justice Nageswara Rao, Justice Bopanna and Justice Ramasubramanian passed the order.

"We give liberty to the petitioner to approach Upper Yamuna River Board and make representations relating to the allocation of the release of water which isn't sufficient acc to him. The Board shall consider representation to be made expeditiously. We haven't expressed any opinion on merits of the matter. " the Bench observed, as per Live Law.

The DJB in its petition filed on Wednesday submitted to the Apex Court that if the water supply situation does not improve in Delhi, it may have to restrict the supply of water to hospitals, which are at present are overwhelmed by the massive number of COVID cases.

DJB orders officials amid shortage

Meanwhile, the DJB ordered officials on Thursday to ensure that there was no shortage of drinking water in hospitals treating coronavirus patients. The directive comes a day after the DJB had said drinking water supply would remain affected in parts of central, north, south, and west Delhi and cantonment areas for three days as a result of Haryana releasing less raw water into the Yamuna.

Water supply should be rationalized across Delhi, "but special attention shall be paid to ensure that there is no shortage of drinking water at hospitals treating COVID-19 patients", read an order from Member (Water Supply) V K Gupta.

DJB engineers should be in constant touch with authorities at healthcare facilities to ensure that sufficient drinking water is supplied to the hospitals, it said. Water should be supplied through regular water lines and in case the need arises, it should be supplemented through tankers, the order said. The DJB''s water supply has reduced by 60-65 million gallons a day due to "severe shortage of raw water from Haryana", a statement said.