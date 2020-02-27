SCBA Expresses Concern Over Delhi's Law And Order Situation, Passes Resolution

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Wednesday expressed its concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation in the national capital. Along with it, the association also passed a resolution to take appropriate measures before the court to bring immediate normalcy in Delhi, and also hold the concerned authorities for their failure. According to the lawyers' body, the SCBA has taken note of the rampant violence.

Ajit Doval visits violence-hit areas

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Wednesday visited the violence-hit areas in Delhi to review the law and order situation. During the visit, he also communicated with locals in the violence-stricken areas and insisted that they speak directly to the police if they face any problem, as the police will assist them with any issue.

After the visit, Doval met Home Minister Amit Shah and briefed him about the situation in the national capital. Delhi Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik along with Director of the Delhi Intelligence Bureau were also present in the meeting chaired by the Home Minister.

Violence in the National Capital

Violence has broken out in several areas in northeast Delhi, forcing the application of Section 144 as well as other strict curbs. Additional security forces have been called in amid the rampant stone-pelting, destruction of public and private property, arson and assorted wanton destruction. Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal lost his life and one DCP was left injured during clashes in Gokulpuri.

On Wednesday, an Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer was found dead in North-East Delhi's Chand Bagh area amid the heavy stone-pelting in the area. According to the recent reports, 22 people have been killed so far in the violence.

Amid the rampant violence, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting on the prevailing law and order situation in the national capital at noon on Tuesday and then again in the evening. Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Congress leader Subhash Chopra, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari, and other officials participated in the first meeting, and in the second one, the Delhi Police was given a free hand to quell the violence.

It was on Sunday evening that clashes erupted between pro and anti-CAA groups, with both the groups hurling stones at each other allegedly in presence of Delhi Police. The Police fired tear gas shells and also resorted to lathi-charges to disperse the protesters.

