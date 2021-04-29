SCBA Proposes In-patient Facility For COVID Patients In Court Complex Amid Surge In Cases

On the proposal of the Supreme Court Bar Association, the apex court on Thursday issued a press release in relation to setting up of temporary in-patient facility for COVID-19 patients in the Court complex. While making it clear that the staff of the Supreme Court Registry will not in any way be associated with the proposed facility, the Court asserted that it would be the responsibility of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) to decide as to how to operate the facility.

"If the GNCTD, based on its own assessment, comes forward to set up the facility at the location proposed and as per the duly approved blueprints, the Supreme Court Administration may consider handing over space to the concerned authority of GNCTD in accordance with COVID protocol," the press release read.

Giving an update on the same, the SCBA stated, " GNCTD has inspected the premise and have found the place feasible to start a COVID care facility, but has expressed inability to provide any infrastructure for the purpose. They do not have spare manpower and they are not in a position to supply the hardware also." Having said that, the Association added that they have requested Medanta.

COVID tally in India

The development comes at a time India is witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases. Since April 15, India has been witnessing a steep rise in the number of COVID-19 cases. On April 4, the country recorded over 1 lakh cases, which doubled in a span of ten days and has been seeing a rise ever since, with now, over 3-lakh cases being reported every day.

In these few days, the contribution of the country to the world figure has risen from 9 percent to 35 percent, which is the highest ever figure by any country. Keeping this in mind, many countries have either closed their borders or cancelled flights from India. The countries include Bangladesh, Germany, Iran, United Kingdom, Canada, Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates.

In the last 24 hours, India's clocked 3,79,257 fresh COVID-19 cases and 3,645 fatalities, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,83,76,524 cases and the death toll to 2,04,832.

