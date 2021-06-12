SCBA To Organise COVID-19 Vaccination Drive For 18-44 Age Group In SC Campus From June 14

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) announced on Saturday that it will start the vaccination drive for lawyers in the 18-44 age category inside the court premises from June 14. The SCBA informed that Covishield would be available from 10 am to 1 pm from Monday to Friday. The SCBA said in a statement that those interested in the vaccination will have to send an email to the SCBA office.

"For the 18-44 category, only 50 doses are available per day for the time being by the Delhi Health Department. Those interested in vaccination in the 18-44 category may kindly send an email to the SCBA office at 'mailto:scbavac2021@gmail.com' scbavac2021@gmail.com and members would get a call from the SCBA office a day before they have to come for vaccination in 18-44 category", said SBCA.

It also said that it would be better if the registration is done on the CoWin portal before they come for vaccination 'as it saves time'. The vaccination drive for those above 45, which has been going on from Monday to Friday between 1.30 pm and 4 pm in Delhi Health Dispensary, is also continuing.

'Kindly note as per government guidelines the second dose can only be given after completion of 84 days from the first dose. The vaccine being given is Covishield. Also kindly have proper food before coming for vaccination,' the statement said.

Vaccination drive in India

On Saturday, India crossed a major landmark with cumulative vaccine coverage of 25 Crore. More than 4.07 Cr beneficiaries of age group 18-44 Vaccinated, so far More than 31 lakh Vaccine Doses administered till 7 pm on Saturday. More than 18.45 Lakh vaccine doses administered to the 18-44 age group for the first dose today.

(With PTI Inputs)

(Image Credits: PTI)