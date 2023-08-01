Last Updated:

School Principal, 2 Teachers Among 4 Held For Raping Minor Girl In UP’s Chitrakoot

The victim, a student for class 10, has alleged that she was raped by the teachers and the principal inside the school several times for five months, SP Vrinda Shukla said.

Law & Order
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India
School principal, 2 teachers among 4 held for raping minor girl in UP’s Chitrakoot

Image: PTI/Representative


Four people, including a school principal and two teachers, were arrested here on Tuesday for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl, police said.

The victim, a student for class 10, has alleged that she was raped by the teachers and the principal inside the school several times for five months, Superintendent of Police (SP) Vrinda Shukla said.

An FIR in this connection was lodged on July 26 and after an inquiry, police have arrested the accused -- Irshad, Mueen and Aditya.

The girl's cousin, who has been accused of conspiring and taking the girl to the teachers, has also been arrested, police said, adding that further investigations are underway.

READ | Kerala: Hundreds pay last respects to 5-yr-old rape victim who was strangulated to death
READ | UP: Juvenile among four nabbed in rape cases involving minor girls
READ | Rape and murder of 5-year-old girl in Kerala triggers call to profile migrant workers 
READ | U'khand: Woman found dead near police station in Dehradun; rape, murder suspected
READ | Kerala rape case: Accused was involved in another POCSO case before, say police

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT