'Scope Of Judicial Review Limited': Centre Defends Agnipath Scheme; Affidavit Accessed

Responding to pleas challenging the Agnipath scheme in the Delhi High Court, the Centre filed a counter affidavit arguing that the scope of judicial review is "extremely limited". To begin with, it stressed that the government is not barred from discontinuing the existing recruitment process and coming up with a new recruitment scheme. Maintaining that the petitioners have no right to claim appointment in the Armed Forces on the basis of the earlier recruitment process, it called for the dismissal of the present batch of petitioners.

The affidavit added, "I further respectfully state and submit that no prejudice has been caused to any of the candidates who had participated in the earlier recruitment process. Many had participated in the recruitment process which was disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic resulting in the recruitment of such candidates being incomplete. Since it is essential to assess all candidates applying to join the Armed Forces on all aspects including physical and medical fitness, a one-time dispensation in upper age limit upto 23 years for the recruitment year 2022-23 has been made in order to give an opportunity to those who missed out in the last 2 years."

The Centre also stressed that the court's role to examine the validity of the Agnipath scheme is extremely limited as this decision constitutes an essential sovereign function which relates to the maintenance of national security. Explaining the challenges faced on account of the peculiar border situation and infiltration attempts, it stated that the Armed Forces must be fit and young at all times. It revealed that one of the main aims of the Agnipath scheme is to enhance the youthful profile of the Armed Forces, i.e reduce the average age of soldiers from 32 to 26 years over a period of time.

Moreover, the Union government highlighted the fact that numerous internal and external consultations were carried out during the past two years before formulating this scheme. It also rejected the argument that the introduction of Agniveer needs an amendment to the Army Act. Laying bare the salient features of the scheme and the envisaged benefit to the nation, it did not find merit in the submission by some petitioners who alleged discrimination in the selection of candidates through recruitment rallies.

Here are key excerpts of Agnipath scheme:

What is the Agnipath scheme?

Amid a freeze on recruitment rallies for two years owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Union Cabinet approved a new scheme called 'Agnipath' on June 14. Under the aegis of this scheme, 46,000 youths aged between 17.5-21 years would be recruited into the Armed Forces in 2022 for a period of 4 years. This is being touted as a major defence policy reform as only 25% of these Agniveers would be selected for enrollment in the Armed Forces as regular cadres. Apart from an attractive monthly salary, they will be given a one-time ‘SevaNidhi’ package of Rs.11 lakh at the end of their 4-year stint.

However, the Centre's announcement was followed by pan-India protests which witnessed vandalism, torching of railway trains, stone-pelting and attacks on police personnel. In the first attempt to assuage the protesters, the government increased the upper age limit for recruitment via the Agnipath scheme to 23 years. Thereafter, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced a 10% reservation for Agniveers in Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles. Similarly, the Defence Ministry cleared a proposal to reserve 10% of posts for Agniveers in the Indian Coast Guard and all the 16 Defence Public Sector Undertakings.