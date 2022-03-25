SC's Pegasus Probe Committee Seeks Comments From Public Over Alleged Use Of Spyware

Quick links:
The Pegasus probe committee appointed by the Supreme Court of India to investigate the snooping charges against the Centre has invited comments from the public over the issues of snooping and alleged use of apyware.
The panel, which includes three experts on cyber security, digital forensics, networks and hardware, was asked to enquire, probe and determine whether NSO Group's Pegasus spyware was used for snooping on citizens and their probe would be monitored by the former apex court judge R V Raveendran.
These Terms of Reference are in the context of targeted surveillance/targeted interception (e.g., wiretapping and spying malware like Pegasus) which are directed towards specific persons of interest or specific installations.
"The Technical Committee invites you to share your valuable views on the issues under its consideration pursuant to the aforesaid Terms of Reference, by answering the Questionnaire on the below mentioned form. We request you to share your responses through the online form at: https://pegasus-india-investigation.in/invitation-to-comment/ on or before March 31, 2022.