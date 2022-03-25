SC's Pegasus Probe Committee Seeks Comments From Public Over Alleged Use Of Spyware

The Pegasus probe committee appointed by the Supreme Court of India to investigate the snooping charges against the Centre has invited comments from the public over the issues of snooping and alleged use of apyware.

The panel, which includes three experts on cyber security, digital forensics, networks and hardware, was asked to enquire, probe and determine whether NSO Group's Pegasus spyware was used for snooping on citizens and their probe would be monitored by the former apex court judge R V Raveendran.

As part of 'Term of Reference', Pegasus panel invites comments from the public on the following issues:

Regarding enactment or amendment to existing law and procedures surrounding surveillance and for securing the improved right to privacy.

Regarding enhancing and improving the cyber security of the nation and its assets.

To ensure prevention of invasion of citizens’ right to privacy, otherwise than in

accordance with the law, by State and/or non-State entities through such Spywares.

Regarding the establishment of a mechanism for citizens to raise grievances on suspicion of illegal surveillance of their devices.

Regarding the setting up of a well-equipped independent premier agency to investigate cyber security vulnerabilities, for threat assessment relating to cyberattacks and to investigate instances of cyberattacks in the country.

Regarding any ad-hoc arrangement that may be made by this Court as an interim measure for the protection of citizen’s rights, pending filling up of lacunae by the Parliament.

These Terms of Reference are in the context of targeted surveillance/targeted interception (e.g., wiretapping and spying malware like Pegasus) which are directed towards specific persons of interest or specific installations.

"The Technical Committee invites you to share your valuable views on the issues under its consideration pursuant to the aforesaid Terms of Reference, by answering the Questionnaire on the below mentioned form. We request you to share your responses through the online form at: https://pegasus-india-investigation.in/invitation-to-comment/ on or before March 31, 2022.