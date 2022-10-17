In a recent incident of a street brawl turning violent, a 27-year-old youth was beaten to death while his friends were injured on Saturday after a scuffle broke out between two groups in Central Delhi’s Ranjit Nagar. Police said that a call was made at the Ranjit Nagar police station in the National capital complaining of a brawl near the Chawla Bakery of the area. However, according to police, when officials went to the spot, they found no one there.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Nitesh who sustained severe injuries and died on Saturday night. The Rapid Action Force (RAF) has been deployed in the Ranjit Nagar area for security reasons.

On October 12, Nitish and two of his friends Alok, and Monty stopped three people on a bike allegedly for honking and assaulted one of them who fell on the ground. Soon after, the bike got imbalanced and the other two also fell leading to a scuffle between the two groups. Police officials said there was a fight between two groups with three people on each side.

FIR registered

Speaking to reporters, Deputy Commissioner of Police of Central Delhi Shweta Chauhan said, “However, no groups made any statement, Police has registered an FIR under section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code on DD entry at Ranjit Nagar Police Station and an investigation has been initiated.”

DCP Shweta Chauhan further asserted that Nitesh, who was hit in the head and had been unconscious since the incident, succumbed to his injuries on Saturday night and after his death, section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was added to the FIR.

Accused identified

During the investigation, with the help of CCTV footage, police identified the assailants as Adnan, Ujefa, and Abbas. According to police, all are residents of Ranjit Nagar and are now on the run.

“The footage of the incident reveals that the quarrel was started by Nitesh and Alok. However, in the end, the other party overpowered them and assaulted them. Both Nitesh and Alok have previous criminal records,” DCP Shweta Chauhan said adding that efforts are on to trace and apprehend the accused.