SDMC's anti-encroachment drives near Shaheen Bagh, Sriniwaspuri cancelled till Friday

New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) The South Delhi Municipal Corporation's anti-encroachment drives in the Kalindi Kunj-Jamia Nagar area near Shaheen Bagh and in Sriniwaspuri were cancelled till Friday due to the unavailability of an adequate police force, civic authorities said on Thursday.

According to SDMC authorities, the drive was planned for Thursday to remove temporary and permanent encroachment from roads and government land in the area.

"Today's drive in Kalindi Kunj-Jamia Nagar area has been cancelled due to the unavailability of an adequate police force.

"The police informed us that adequate force cannot be provided for the drive today. We will reschedule the drive accordingly," Rajpal Singh, the SDMC's central zone chairman, told PTI.

On April 28 too, a demolition drive scheduled in Jasola and Sarita Vihar was cancelled due to the unavailability of an adequate police force. The SDMC on Wednesday carried out an anti-encroachment drive in Karni Shooting Range near Tughlakabad, removing 13 temporary shops and other structures.

Encroachment drives were planned in SDMC areas after Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta wrote to the party-ruled civic body's mayor on April 20 to remove encroachment by "Rohingyas, Bangladeshis and anti-social elements".

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation had come under fire from several civil rights groups and opposition parties after it bulldozed structures in the Jahangirpuri area in an anti-encroachment drive. It was stopped following the Supreme Court's intervention. The SDMC has prepared a 10-day action plan to remove encroachment from these areas, including Shaheen Bagh. The drive is likely to be conducted in Shaheen Bagh on May 9.

On May 10, the drive is slated to be conducted near the Gurudwara Road near New Friends Colony. On May 11, it will be conducted in Meharchand Market, Lodhi Colony near Sai Baba Mandir and near JLN Metro station, civic officials said. PTI AKM NSD NSD

