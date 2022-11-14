Second FIR Against NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad For Allegedly Assaulting A Woman

Another FIR has been filed against the Maharashtra Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former cabinet Minister Jitendra Awhad for allegedly assaulting a woman. A case was registered at the Mumbra Police Station after she alleged that the NCP leader Awhad assaulted her. Accordingly, an FIR was lodged against Awhad under section 354 of IPC. The complainant met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and requested him to direct the police to register an FIR against Awhad.

She said about the incident, "A new bridge was opened at the T-junction (in Thane's Mumbra). An opening function was organised. All the women reached there around 4 because we knew Devendra Fadnavis Ji and CM Eknath Shinde would come there. Everything went well. When the CM was leaving, I thought of meeting him. But there was a huge crowd."

According to her, when she was trying to reach the CM, Jitendra Awhad came in her way and allegedly held her shoulders with his hand and pushed her aside. "He has already used all weapons on me. A lot has happened in Mumbra. I have spoken out against this. Today, he insulted him. He grabbed me and pushed me aside. I filed a police complaint... This should not happen to any woman. I hope, he gets punishment soon," she said. She also claimed that Awhad has brought a lot of trouble to her even in the past.

Jitendra Awhad slapped with FIR over assault charge

Out on bail, Jitendra Awhad's woes compounded on Sunday as the police filed a fresh FIR against him over assault charges. The incident took place after a new bridge in Mumbra was inaugurated by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde in the presence of the NCP leader.

As per the visuals of the incident, the complainant was seen trying to get close to the car to meet Shinde when Awhad came in her way. After telling her, "Why are you standing in the middle? Move aside", he grabbed her shoulders and pushed her to the left.

Later, she met Shinde requesting him to direct the police to register an FIR against Awhad. The Mumbra-Kalwa MLA was booked under IPC Section 354 (Assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty). This offence is punishable with imprisonment of either description for a term that may extend to two years or with a fine or with both.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier on November 7, the NCP MLA and his supporters forcibly stopped the show of the Marathi film 'Har Har Mahadev' at the Viviana Mall in Thane. Moreover, some moviegoers were beaten up after they objected to this hooliganism. While Awhad was arrested, he was granted bail on November 12.