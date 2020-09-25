Second Karan Johar-Dharma Employee Grilled By NCB Over Drugs; Anubhav Chopra After Kshitij

Another employee of Karan Johar-led Dharma Productions is being questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in its case related to Bollywood stars. As drugs were seized from the production house’s Executive Producer and Director Kshitij Ravi Prasad’s residence as he was questioned on Friday, it has emerged that Assistant Director of the banner Anubhav Chopra is also being questioned. The questioning is currently underway at the NCB Zonal Office.

Karan Johar’s Dharma employees under lens

News of Anubhav Chopra’s questioning came after the NCB carried out searches at Kshitij Ravi Prasad’s Versova residence. Marijuana and small amounts of weed were seized from the residence, as the aide was taken to the NCB’s Ballad Pier Office.

Karan Johar himself is under NCB lens over a separate case, about the 2019 video which had been shot at his residence, where Deepika Padukone and others are seen partying. SAD leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa has filed a complaint with the NCB about the video alleging that the stars were consuming drugs. The agency has officially taken it up.

Deepika Padukone has been issued summons in another case over her alleged chats about drugs being leaked and is set to appear before the NCB on Saturday. Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor will also be questioned on the same day.

Meanwhile, Rakul Preet Singh is being questioned by the NCB at the moment. Sources informed Republic TV that Rakul Preet confessed before the NCB over the drugs chat with Rhea Chakraborty and that when the NCB officials confronted Rakul with the latter's chats, the former agreed.

As per sources, Rakul Preet claimed that the drugs found in her residence belonged to Rhea and that she used to get the drugs delivered at Rakul’s residence.

