Second Religious Conversion Racket Busted In Assam; 7 German Nationals Detained & Deported

In a massive development, Assam has witnessed a surge in cases where foreign nationals are breaching their Visa norms and are reportedly involved in religious conversion. A second similar racket was busted on Friday, October 28, within a span of one week, where seven German nationals were detained by the police. This came a day after three Swedish preachers were arrested at Naharkatia in the Dibrugarh district of Assam for indulging in Christian conversions.

Republic TV has learned that these seven German nationals reached Kaziranga National park in Assam on October 26 and left for Karbi Anglong district, where they participated in religious activities that are forbidden on a tourist visa, informed Assam Police. As per the sources, they had plans to visit other areas but were stopped by the state police. These German nationals were restrained in Kaziranga and were later deported to Germany.

GP Singh, Special DGP of Assam addressed the media and stated, "They were involved in missionary and religious activities which is a clear-cut violation of tourist visa. They will have to pay a fine of $500 (Rs 41,200 approx.) each for breaching visa norms. In the last month, we have nabbed 17 Bangladeshis, 3 Swedish, and 7 Germans for visa violations. A total of 27 people have been deported so far. We have asked SPs to keep a strict vigil".

Swedish Nationals Arrested For Engaging In Christian Conversions

On October 27, three Swedish preachers viz. Hannah Mikaela, Marcus Arne Henrik Bloom, and Susanna Elisabeth Hakanason were arrested at Naharkatia in the Dibrugarh district of Assam for violating Visa norms and indulging in Christian conversions. These Swedish nationals were deported to Stockholm, after being fined $500 each for violating visa norms. The procedure to block their future entry has been initiated.

Dibrugarh Police initiated a suo moto case against the trio for attending the prayer and peace meeting at Ghinai under Namrup police station with a tourist visa. The tourists were produced before the court and were found guilty under the Foreigners Act. The court directed the deputy commissioner and the district police to arrange for their deportation. The three-day Prayer meeting was organised by the United Church Forum, a body of different churches, with due Permission from the district administration.

