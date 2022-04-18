Section 144 Imposed In Maharashtra's Amravati After Clashes; 16 People Arrested

Following the clash between two communities over a saffron flag hoisting in Amaravati, the administration imposed Section 144 in the area to maintain a law & order situation. After a skirmish during a flag-changing ritual at Dula Gate in Achalpur city of Amaravati, cops were immediately deployed to take the situation under control.

Shahsikant Satav, ADSP Amravati, said three cases have been registered and 16 people have been arrested in connection with the violence. The police officer informed that cops were directed to appeal to people to maintain calm and not believe in rumours or social media news.

"There was a dispute between two groups in Achalpur city last night over a flag. 16 people have been arrested. At present, the situation is under control," Shashikant Satav told ANI.

The Police official further said that to ensure the law and order situation is maintained, more than 600 police officials have been deployed to Achalpur-Paratwada twin city, Kandli village, and another village. Section 144 was imposed in affected areas of the district to prevent mass gatherings.

Meanwhile, a heavy contingent of police officials has been deployed in Akola, Amravati city, Amravati rural and other nearby cities. The administration has also ordered the closure of markets and police patrolling has started.

Amravati violence

In November 2021, violence first broke out in areas like Rajkamal Chowk and Gandhi Chowk as a march was being taken out by BJP supporters and other right-wing organisations. This was witnessed in Amravati during processions over the Tripura incidents, taken out without due police permission.

Violence had gripped the state of Maharashtra, following the state-wide protests and rallies organised by some Muslim organisations on November 12, 2021, against reported incidents of mosques being vandalised in Tripura.

Vehicles and shops were burned and stone-pelting was reported. four companies of the State Reserve Police Force were dispatched by the Maharashtra Police apart from 125 personnel after a lathi-charge failed to control the mob comprising hundreds. Even then, Section 144 was imposed to prevent the assembly of more than five people and the Maharashtra Cyber Police had warned people not to share fake social media posts.

