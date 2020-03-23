Section 144 Imposed In Tamil Nadu, State Imposes Strict Rules

After the high-level meeting with the top officials, Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami in the Tamil Nadu assembly announced the imposition of section 144 across the state from Tuesday 6 pm, as the strongest action to impose the curfew and cut the Corona chain scare.

As the state already has 9 active Covid19 cases, the Union ministry advised to shut down Chennai, Kancheepuram and Erode districts of Tamil Nadu, in the list of 75 district lists which the Union government mentioned and said that the state government may expand the lists.

Read: Delhi Government Earmarks Rs 50 Crore To Deal With Coronavirus Pandemic

Hence, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister with the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, DGP, and other top IAS officers had a meeting on Monday and decided to bring it from Tuesday 6 pm, giving 24 hours breathing time for the people to get ready for it, the curfew will continue until 31st of March.

However, the government has made relaxation to the essential service providers as the people should get the supplies every day.

Guidelines regarding the vehicle movement and other things have been given in a detailed statement. Only vehicles providing essential services will ply, private vehicles, cars, autos, and taxis should not operate. No vehicles can cross its district borders from 6 pm Tuesday, from the same time from when the curfew will take place.

Things such as Milk, vegetables, groceries, meat, and fishes will be made available for the public, no bar for the shops which sell these essential items, commercial complexes, and shopping malls will be shut anyways.

Read: BREAKTHROUGH: National Task Force Recommends Drug To Prevent COVID-19 For High-risk Cases

Only offices of essential services will work both in private and govt sectors. Private companies, IT company employees should work from home as instructed earlier. Private companies providing medical services can work however, since its essential.

Manufacturing units, which produce essential goods should function with a minimal number of employees, after pepper screening and precautions.

Take away services only will be allowed from the hotels since there are many of them staying out of their homes according to the govt's statement, Amma government canteens will be opened too.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government also warns of strict action against people who break home quarantine protocols.

People who traveled from abroad in the last one month should remain under home quarantine. If they are found violating the quarantine protocols, their passport will be impounded.

There are 9 active cases in the state as of now.

Read: BREAKING: CM Uddhav Thackeray Announces Curfew In Maharashtra; Essential Services Exempted

Read: MASSIVE: All Domestic Commercial Airlines To Cease Operation From Midnight On 24 March