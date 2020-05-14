Security Agencies Identify 10 Terrorists Affiliated To JeM, Hizbul & LeT Across J&K

Soon after the killing of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen chief Riyaz Naikoo last week, security agencies in the Kashmir valley have identified the top 10 terrorists from the Jaish-e- Mohammad (JeM), Hizb-ul- Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) operating here.

While wishing anonymity official sources told that the Army has released a list of its top ten targets which includes 26-year-old Saifullah Mir alias Ghazi Haider, who was nominated as new chief by the Hizbul last week.

Mir, who also goes by ‘Doctor Saif' code name as he treated injured terrorists and was recruited by Riyaz Naikoo in 2014 and later in 2017, came on the radar of security agencies. The second terrorist in the list is 29-year-old Junaid Sehrai, son of Ashraf Sehrai, chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat and successor of hardline Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani. Junaid, an MBA pass-out from Kashmir University, joined Hizbul in summers of 2018.

The other terrorist in the list includes Mohammad Ashraf Khan alias Ashraf Molvi who joined terror ranks in September 2016, Mohammad Abbas Sheikh alias Turabi Molvi, active since March 2015 both affiliated with the Hizbul, Zahid alias Omar Afghani, who joined the JeM in late 2014.

Besides these, Faisal Bhai, a Jaish terrorist active since 2015, Sheraz Lone alias Molvi, Saleem Paray, Owais Mullick and Shakoor, all affiliated with the LeT are the other terrorists in the top list. Terrorists are listed under diverse categories - from A+++ (being the highest) to A++, A+, A and B. An A+++ category terrorist is first on the hit list of security forces. From Jan till date, security forces have already eliminated 64 terrorists’ in 27 anti-insurgency operations while 125 over-ground-workers (OGWs) of terrorist have been arrested.

150 terrorists killed

However, in 2018, 152 terrorists were killed in J&K against over 250. But what is keeping the security establishment worried is a large number of battle-hardened Pakistani terrorists, who may have infiltrated into Kashmir since April current year. However, recruitment of locals into the terror ranks has dwindled since last year and according to Jammu and Kashmir Police, the killing of Naikoo will further dent the morale of hard-core ultras in the Valley as he was the brain behind the recruitment of local boys into the terror ranks in the last few years.

