Security Agencies Maintain Upper Hand As Terrorists Deploy IEDs To Target Forces

Security agencies in Jammu and Kashmir have devised a strategy to deal with the increasing incidents of terrorists trying to target security forces by planting Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs). Since the recent terrorist incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, security agencies have been conducting early morning operations by the Road Opening Party (ROPs) which detect possible IEDs.

Security forces foil terrorists' plans

"Apart from human beings, the ROPs consist of sniffer dogs, metal detectors to trace any hidden explosive", a senior security officer in the grid said.

To counter the threat of IEDs security agencies have been devising strategies and have been improvising the same as terrorists are adopting new and unique ways to plant the IEDs to target the security forces.

"We have to be one step ahead of the terrorists, but we continue to be several steps ahead and that is the reason that in the recent weeks we have foiled many of their attempts to target the security forces with the help of IEDs", the officer said.

On February 14, 2019, terrorists carried out an IED attack on the convoy of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Convoy in Pulwama in which 40 of the CRPF Jawans attained martyrdom.

"On February 14, 2019, a Vehicle borne IED was used to target the convoy of the CRPF and after that also many such attempts were made to repeat a Pulwama type attack, but we have been foiling such attempts", he said.

A similar attempt was made in the month of May again in Pulwama but we detected the vehicle which was fitted with a large quantity of explosive material, thus foiling a major terror plot to target the security forces.

Sources say that the Pakistan army has been giving specialized training to terrorists to carry out the IED attacks on security forces.

"There terrorists are given specialized training by the Pakistan army to carry out attacks using the IEDs, IEDs serve two purpose one it inflicts maximum damage to security forces and also the terrorists can plant it and escape so there is minimum changes of the terrorists getting killed. In many other conflict areas we have seen terror organizations using the IEDs to target security forces", the source said.

