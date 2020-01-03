Security Beefed Up At Delhi's Jama Masjid Before Friday Prayers As Precautionary Measure

In the purview of the security concerns amidst the anti-CAA protests in various parts of Delhi, security was beefed up at Jama Masjid keeping in mind the Friday prayers. The security personnel were deployed in the area as a precautionary measure to avoid tension or control any breakouts of violence since thousands assemble at the Jama Masjid to offer prayers on Friday.The police, however, have confirmed that nobody has sought any permission to hold any protest in the area today, however, keeping in mind the security of the national capital, such a precautionary measure needed to be taken.

Read: Anti-CAA stir continues in Delhi on new year day; Swara Bhasker attends protest at Jamia

Ongoing protests against CAA in Delhi

Post the enactment of the amendment of the Citizenship Act on December 12, protests have erupted in various parts of the country including in the national capital. Even amidst the new year celebrations, protests against the CAA were held in various parts of the national capital including Shaheen Bagh, Jamia Millia Islamia and at India Gate. Jamia Millia Islamia, has become the epicentre of the protests in Delhi against the amended citizenship law, with scores of students and civil society members carrying their rallies from the university. This happened mainly after the clashes broke out between the police and students at Jamia Millia Islamia after protestors turned violent and police was forced to use lathi-charge to control them.

Read: Crackdown on PFI: 25 persons arrested, UP police raids 23 locations over anti-CAA violence

New Year protest at India Gate

Celebrating the new year by "reading the preamble", the protesters including students from various universities read out the pledge that they will "not show any document", referring to the controversial National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR). Several protesters waved the national flag while others displayed placards with creative slogans against the new law and chanted the slogan "Aazadi".

"Our new year's resolution is to defend the constitution. They cannot keep doing whatever they want to, there has to be some norms followed and the basic structure of the country cannot be demolished," said Sarthak Chaubey, a Jamia Millia Islamia student.

Read: Anti-CAA protestors take mass pledge at India Gate to defend Constitution

Read: NIA team heads to Lucknow to probe PFI links to anti-CAA violence in Uttar Pradesh