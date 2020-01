The security at the Vaishno Devi temple has beefed up after the Nagrota encounter in the early hours of Friday morning. "The security is tight in the area and there is no compromise on it. The jawans are made alert, the dog squads are also on high alert and we have kept an eye everywhere using the CCTV's", Senior Superintendent of Police Ranjit Singh Sambyal informed. "We have also opened helplines for the people to report any suspicion or attack," he added.