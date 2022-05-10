Sedition Hearing: SC Notes PM's Intervention; Seeks Govt's Stand On Pending, Future Cases

The Supreme Court on Tuesday noted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention in the Central government's affidavit on the Sedition Law, and sought to know how long it would take to 're-examine and reconsider' the provisions of law. A bench comprising Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Justice Surya Kant and Justice Hima Kohli continued hearing today the pleas challenging the constitutional validity of Sedition Law.

CJI NV Ramana said, "The affidavit of the Centre says the Prime Minister has been cognizant of the issues relating to civil liberties and that he believes at the time of the 75th year of independence, the nation wants to shed colonial baggage including outdated colonial laws."

The Centre had informed the Supreme Court on Monday through an affidavit that it has chosen to re-examine and reconsider Section 124A which prescribes maximum punishment to whoever attempts to incite hatred, contempt or disaffection towards the Government established by law.

Highlighting concerns that the age-old law is being misused in present times, the bench asked how the Centre will address this issue. It also sought to know how long the Centre will take to reconsider the law. To this, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said that it requires reconsideration at the level of the executives as sovereignty and integrity of the nation are involved.

The Supreme Court asked the Centre as to why it doesn't direct the State governments not to take action under the law until the Centre finishes the process of reconsideration. To this, SG Mehta said that he can discuss it with the government and there can be a guideline on the issue.

Suggesting that local police stations can be directed to keep the proceedings under Section 124A on hold, the Supreme Court asked the Centre to complete the task of reconsideration of Sedition law in 3 to 4 months.

Trying to do what Nehru couldn't: SG Mehta rebuts Sibal

Responding to the arguments, senior counsel Kapil Sibal quoted former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru saying, "The sooner we get rid of the sedition law the better." To this, the Solicitor General replied, "We are trying to do what Pandit Nehru could not do then."

The Supreme Court asked the Centre to inform about the pending cases under sedition law and how the government will take care of these cases. The matter is listed for May 11.