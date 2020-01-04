Seemapuri Violence: Court Extends Judicial Custody Of All Accused Till Jan 18

On Saturday, a Delhi court extended the judicial custody of 11 accused in the Seemapuri violence case till January 18. On December 20, during the anti-CAA protests in Seemapuri, Delhi Police had been violently attacked, with stones being pelted on them.

In December, the police had arrested eleven people in connection with the protests in the area. Subsequently, they were sent to 14-days judicial custody on December 21 and were produced before the court on Saturday at the end of their remand period. One of the accused had earlier claimed that he was a juvenile but after the ossification test was conducted, the court found him not to be a minor.

During the course of proceedings, Nitya Rama Krishna who appeared for accused had argued that three of them have serious injuries and there is no prima facie case against the accused. She also said that "FIR does not disclose how this injury is inflicted upon the accused and police has just added IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) to curtail the life and the liberty of the accused." He further argued that police has not placed any MLC record to support the nature of injuries as mentioned in the FIR.

Protestors turn violent

Earlier, the Delhi Police had stated that the arrested people were part of the unruly crowd and there was a serious threat to the peace and tranquillity. It also said that they damaged public property and pelted stones on the police following which police arrested them. Police also informed that some cops suffered serious injuries compelling them to invoke IPC 307. Police informed the court that the two people who were not named in the list of 9, are the leaders of the gang, and were arrested later. The Delhi Police had on December 31 transferred the case to a Special Investigating Team (SIT).

(With ANI Inputs)