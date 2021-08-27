Self-immolation Case Outside SC: Ex-IPS Amitabh Thakur Arrested In Rape Case Conspiracy

In a major development in the Atul Rai rape case, retired IPS officer Amitabh Thakur on Friday was arrested for allegedly spreading false information on social media. As per Republic sources, Amitabh Thakur has been arrested for allegedly conspiring with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Atul Rai to spread false information on social media regarding a rape case filed against the latter by a woman who set herself ablaze outside the Supreme Court of India last week and later succumbed to her injuries.

An FIR has been filed in Hazratganj Police station in Lucknow against BSP MP Atul Rai, and retired IPS officer Amitabh Thakur and gangster-turned politician Mukhtar Ansari. As per the report, the victim before dying had accused Amitabh Thakur of conspiring against her. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case has revealed that Amitabh Thakur has been found allegedly closely related to Ansari. The SIT investigation also reveals that Amitabh Thakur allegedly helped Atul Rai at the behest of Mukhtar Ansari.

Notably, Thakur had announced to contest election against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the upcoming 2022 Assembly polls. Before his arrest, Amitabh Thakur on Friday had announced that he will float a new political party soon.

"After consulting my supporters and well-wishers, I have decided to float a new political party," Thakur said, as per a PTI report.

Atul Rai rape case

A 24-year-old woman who allegedly attempted to commit suicide with a man outside the Supreme Court in Delhi died on Tuesday. The woman had sustained 85 percent burns in the self-immolation bid on August 16. The man, 27, had suffered 65 percent burns and succumbed to his injuries on Saturday. Both were admitted to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said, "The woman succumbed to her injuries during the course of treatment on Tuesday." After the woman and the man attempted self-immolation, the police had registered a case under Section 309 (attempt to commit suicide) of the Indian Penal Code. They suspected that the man had convinced the woman to take the extreme step.

They said she was from Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur and was allegedly raped by Bahujan Samaj Party MP Atul Rai in 2019. The MP has been in judicial custody in the case for the last two years.

Before attempting suicide, the woman, together with her associate, had posted a live video in which she said that she had filed the rape case against Rai in 2019. She alleged that some senior police officers had been supporting the accused.

PTI quoted a senior police official who revealed that the man and the woman took the drastic step as a court had issued a non-bailable warrant against them in a case of forgery, for allegedly submitting wrong proof of age in the rape case.

