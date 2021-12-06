Selfie Point In Jammu Damaged, FIR Lodged

The first-ever selfie point with an installation 'I love Jammu' set up under the smart city mission at B C Road here was damaged by unidentified persons, following which an FIR was lodged in the case, officials said on Monday.

The selfie point was inaugurated by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL) Anvy Lavasa on October 29 and had become a major attraction for the local residents.

The officials said it was a heartbreak moment for the people of the city when they found the selfie point damaged by unidentified persons who removed its heart logs as well as other alphabets.

Acting swiftly, the Jammu and Kashmir Police lodged an FIR and started investigation, they said, adding police were scrutinising the CCTV footage and launched a hunt to nab the culprits.

Condemning the incident, local resident Daleep Kumar urged people not to damage public properties.

"These properties belong to the people of Jammu and maintaining them is our responsibility", Kumar said.

JSCL was constituted in August 2017 by the J-K administration for the implementation of Smart City Development Projects in Jammu city.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)