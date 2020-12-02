Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik & His Son Vihang Summoned By ED At 10 Am On December 3

Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik and his son Vihang have been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate at 10 am on Thursday in connection with a money laundering case. Previously, the Ovala-Majiwada MLA did not answer the ED summons citing that he was quarantined. Earlier on November 26, the agency arrested Sarnaik's close associate Amit Chandole. While he was sent to ED custody till November 29, the court remanded him to judicial custody. As per reports, the ED is likely to move the Bombay High Court to seek Chandole's custody for more days.

ED conducts raids at Sarnaik's premises

On the morning of November 25, the ED carried out searches at the offices and residential premises associated with Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik and a private security firm in connection with a money-laundering investigation. In the case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 10 locations in Mumbai and Thane were raided. As per sources, the agency seized electronic evidence including a computer. Subsequently, Sarnaik's son Vihang was taken to the ED office in Mumbai and interrogated for nearly five hours.

Sources added that Vihang Sarnaik was interrogated regarding alleged transactions from foreign locations and the money trail. Terming the raids as "dirty politics", Sena MP Sanjay Raut accused BJP of misusing investigative agencies. He asserted that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government will remain in power for the next 25 years. NCP supremo Sharad Pawar slammed the Centre for seeking to demoralise the ruling alliance. However, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam caused some embarrassment for the state government as he alleged that some Shiv Sena leaders have been involved in corruption.

BJP advises Sarnaik to honour ED summons

Previously, former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis took a dig at the Shiv Sena MLA for skipping the ED summons. Stressing that the ED takes action only on the basis of the evidence, the BJP leader opined that it would have been appropriate for the Ovala-Majiwada MLA to appear before the investigative agency and clear his position on the allegations against him. Moreover, Fadnavis cast doubts on the explanation that he was quarantined. To buttress his point, the BJP leader highlighted that the Sena MLA had met Sanjay Raut at the Saamana office and given interviews to the media a day before the summons.

