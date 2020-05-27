Two Booked For Slamming CM Uddhav & Sharad Pawar Online; Sainiks Vandalise Their Shops

In a shocking incident on Wednesday morning, Shiv Sena workers in Yavatmal district of Maharashtra went on a rampage after two people criticised Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on social media. Moreover, an FIR has been filed against the two individuals for criticising the top Aghadi leaders in the Facebook post. Sena workers vandalised their shops and went on to threaten the individuals with 'consequences' if they speak against the leaders.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 2091 new Coronavirus cases and 97 deaths on Tuesday. While there are 54,758 confirmed Coronavirus cases in the state, the number of active cases stand at 36,004.

Rift within MVA?

Even as Maharashtra is dealing with the worst Coronavirus crisis of any state with 54,758 confirmed cases, there have been multiple reports of strained relations between Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance in Maharashtra. Moreover, the rushed midnight meetings between various leaders have only added to the talks about cracks within the MVA government. With the former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi sensationally distancing his party from the ongoing crisis on Tuesday, after saying that his party is only 'supporting and not ruling' the state, more questions are being raised on the fate of the 6-month old government. The NCP had hit out at Rahul Gandhi, with Majeed Memon objecting to some of his statements.

However, the BJP has claimed that its focus in the current time is to fight Covid-19 pandemic and not to form the government. Addressing the media on Tuesday evening, Fadnavis said that though the BJP is not trying to form the government in Maharashtra, he is sure that the MVA will fall due to its internal conflict.

READ | Fadnavis counters 'Maha not getting enough' claims; gives full break-up of funds provided

Earlier on Tuesday, claiming 'stability' of the Uddhav government, Sena's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut ruled out any rumours of 'threats' to the government and said that the CM has met NCP chief Sharad Pawar at Matoshri and discussed the current situation in the state. Meanwhile, NCP chief Pawar on Monday also met with Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari at Raj Bhavan. Senior NCP leader Praful Patel claimed that the meeting took place on the invitation of the Governor and no political issues came up for discussion.

READ | Assam rules out home isolation for incoming passengers, institutional quarantine a must

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates