Senior Adv Arvind Datar Talks About Liberty To File PIL, Journey As Taxation Lawyer & More

In this week’s edition of ‘Legal Eagle With Rhythm’, Senior Advocate, Supreme Court, Arvind Datar on Saturday spoke exclusively from Republic Media Network. When Arvind Datar was asked to tell the reason why he chose law as his main career, the Senior Advocate said that initially he always dreamt to join Merchant Navy like his father and later start a shipping company.

Arvind Datar said, "Despite my interest in Merchant Navy, I could not join due to medical reasons. Therefore, After finishing my BSc (Hons), I was not very excited about science, so I decided to try my hand at low and cost accounting. I wanted to do acocunting mainly to be a good tax lawyer, so I joined Madras Law College."

Sr. Adv. Arvind Datar speaks to Republic TV

Speaking in detail about the time when he joined BAR, Arvind Datar said that everything happens by the schedule and nothing happens by accident. The Senior Advocate said, "There are some things, which you need to control. After completing my BSc, I started listening to Nanabhoy Palkivala's speeches and lectures. I also followed his budget speeches." Saying that he was a very active debater in his school and college days and like debating on particular economic topics, the Senior Advocate told, "when I decided to take up law, I chose Taxation as my subject because of my avid interest in economics, how the nation and finances work."

Datar said, "I realized that if I wanted to do tax then I should also do accounts. On a choice of doing a diploma in accounts, I decided to do Cost Accounting. At that time, by coincidence, evening classes were available. So I could do law in the morning from 9 am -1 pm and I could do cost accounting in the evening. So, this was a very happy combination."

While replying to a question that why he had not applied for becoming a Senior Advocate at the BAR, Arvind Datar said that during his time, people never applied themselves for becoming senior. Recalling an incident of his past, "One day when I was walking out of the office, one of my seniors asked me that I didn't I apply to become a senior advocate and when I told him the reason, he said that he would like to apply for me, to which I did not deny."

The Senior Advocate said, "When I was in law college, someone had told me that it was better to understand the basics of civil law and I was advised not to directly specialize. So I did one year of civil law and learnt a lot of its basics. Then I joined a very good tax office in Madras. I think I owe a lot to my both mentors/ gurus, who taught me the basics of civil litigation and tax litigation. I the beginning, I had decided that I will set up my own practice in the fourth year of joining the BAR. I thought that there is no point in being at the junior level. If I wanted to be an independent counsel, I will have to start sooner or later. So I did start and I must say that it was indeed a very difficult time. There was not a single brie for 6 months. It was just going to the court, sitting at the bar and writing articles. There was a lawyer who helped me. He had a lot of extra civil work and I started doing his civil cases. The income was very low. I used to get Rs 60 per week and my fee as a junior first was Rs 100 and then it went to Rs 300. In 9184 it was Rs 150. By the time, I left my practice I was getting Rs 300."

Arvind Datar on liberty of filing PIL

Talking about the liberty to file a PIL, Arvind Datar said, "I definitely think that it is time to pause and check how the PIL is filed and taken up for hearing. We have to seriously decide the issue of a local standard. Questions like who is the petitioner and why is he/she filing the PIL should be asked. If you see on the legal websites, whether it is bar and bench or live law or any other thing, every second day there is a PIL. For anything and everything, there is a PIL." These days people also file PIL for getting publicity, the Senior Advocate added.

When asked about how fundamental human rights have been shaped from the time of emergency till now, the Senior Advocate said that during an emergency there is no place for the fundamental rights. Stating that it was a bad time, I remember that I was in Bombay when the emergency was imposed, he said that fortunately, that period had not been repeated. "As far as human rights are concerned, there have been upside down. Too many cases of sedition are being filed and that is my worry. For anything and everything there is a case of sedition," he added.

Speaking about the recent changes made in the courts due to COVID, Datar said there was a time when he did not know how to operate Zoom and other such platforms but due to COVID, these platforms have become an important part of people's lives. "On a whole, it is a very good system, especially for High Courts."

Giving advice to the young generation, the lawyer that the youth should use this time judiciously and practice writing every day. He further said that students and young lawyers should spend their valuable time reading more and more books related to their subjects and be patient.

(Image: Republicworld.com)