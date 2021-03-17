Senior Advocate & SCBA President Vikas Singh Receives First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Senior Advocate Vikas Singh, who was recently elected as the president of the Supreme Court Bar Association, received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The lawyer took to his Twitter handle to share pictures from the COVID-19 vaccine centre in New Delhi. In November, Vikas Singh informed that he was diagnosed with Cornavirus and turned negative after 10 days.

Over 38,000 beneficiaries, including 19,007 senior citizens, received COVID-19 vaccine shots in the national capital on Tuesday, according to official data. The number of beneficiaries to get the jabs includes 3,223 people in the age group of 45-59 years, a senior official said. More than 5,100 senior citizens in Delhi received their first shots of the vaccine on March 1, when the second phase of the vaccination drive began in the national capital.

Vikas Singh is currently handling late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's case wherein he is representing his family against Rhea Chakraborty and others.

Today after 10 days fight with COVID I finally turned negative. I am grateful to God for protecting me from this deadly virus. — Vikas Singh (@vikassinghSrAdv) November 26, 2020

NCB files chargesheet

After joining the investigation into the case of Sushant Singh Rajput, who died under mysterious circumstances on June 14, in August, the NCB submitted its chargesheet on March 5. The agency had been alerted by the Enforcement Directorate that was probing the embezzlement charges against the accused like Rhea Chakraborty in the FIR registered by the company, after the ED allegedly found evidence of their involvement with narcotics.

The charge sheet ran into 12,000 and consisted of the names of 33 accused, 200 witnesses and more. The NCB noted in the charge sheet that they found ‘evidence’ of Rhea Chakraborty and the other accused being involvement with drugs. They also submitted tests that proved that the seizures made were narcotics substances, along with details of their bank transactions that allegedly dealt with drugs.

