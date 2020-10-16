Mahesh Jethmalani Slams Maha Assembly's Notice To Arnab, Urges Respect For Judiciary

On Friday, senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani opined that the Maharashtra Assembly's notice to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami is prima facie "illegal". Terming it as a case of "judicial overreach", he stated that the Assembly should have waited for the pending litigation in Supreme Court to be completed. Maintaining that the Legislative Assembly's confrontation with Republic Media Network is very unhealthy for democracy, he expressed hope that the Legislative Assembly proceedings are withdrawn. Giving a piece of advice to the legislature, Jethmalani reckoned that journalists should not be punished how much ever unpalatable their views might be.

Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani remarked, "The notice sent by the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly to Arnab Goswami 10 minutes before he was to actually appear in the house is on the face of it- illegal and doesn't afford the notice enough time to appear. It's a case of legislative overreach. And it is particularly so in the light of the fact that there is a pending litigation. And propriety and respect for the judiciary also demanded that the Legislative Assembly stays its hand till the Supreme Court pronounced on this issue. I am told that the matter is due some time next week."

"In fact, the entire confrontation between Republic and the Legislative Assembly is an extremely unhealthy turn of events for our democracy. I hope that wisdom prevails, the clock is set back and these Legislative Assembly proceedings are withdrawn. With the greatest respect to the legislature, I think the purpose of the legislature is to serve the people and not to punish journalists no matter how unpalatable the views of that journalist are," he added.

Arnab highlights political vendetta

As per the Maharashtra Assembly's initial notice, Arnab was threatened with jail for questioned CM Uddhav Thackeray. Responding to the latest development, he stated that there is a complete breakdown of law and order in Maharashtra. Asserting that the privilege motion is malicious in nature, he asserted that it is Republic Media Network's legal right to seek remedy from the apex court.

Moreover, he revealed that the Maharashtra Assembly had refused to accept the Network's formal replies. Arnab added that this was pure political vendetta. Currently, an SC bench comprising CJI SA Bobde, Justice AS Bopanna and Justice V Ramasubramanian is hearing the plea filed by the Network.

