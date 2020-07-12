Separatist Tehreek-I-Hurriyat Chief Ashraf Sehrai Arrested In Srinagar

In a major crackdown on separatists, the Jammu and Kashmir police on Sunday morning arrested separatist leader Ashraf Sehrai. Confirming the development, senior Jammu Kashmir Police official told Republic Media Network that police has arrested Tehreek-I-Hurriyat chairman Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai.

Sources further told Republic Media Network that Ashraf Sehrai was arrested from his residence in Baghat Barzulla area of Srinagar district at around 5:30 in the morning. Some reports also suggest that Ashraf Sehrai has been booked under the Public Safety Act, however, there has been no confirmation from the officials on this development.

Ashraf Sehrai is at present the chairman of Tehreek-i-Hurriyat, the organisation which was previously headed by Syed Ali Shah Geelani. Tehreek-i-Hurriyat is part of Hurriyat Conference

It is pertinent to mention that Ashraf Sehrai's son Junaid joint terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen and was one of the top commanders of the terror outfit before he was neutralized by security forces in an encounter in Nawakadal area of Srinagar district May this year.

Sehrai's son, Junaid Sahrai, District commander of Hizbul Mujahideen for Srinagar was killed in an encounter along with associate at Nawakadal area of Central Kashmir district.

