Separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani Sent Reminder By ED To Pay Rs 14.4 Lakh Fine; Has 10 Days

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sent a reminder notice to Syed Ali Shah Geelani, the former Hurriyat chief, to pay Rs 14.4 lakh as part of a fine that was imposed upon him under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). According to the ED, Geelani was sanctioned with the fine under section 13/5 of FEMA in March 2019 and is yet to clear the penalty. Geelani has been given 10 days to pay the fine and in failing to do so, he will be liable to be charged with sections 14 and 14A of FEMA. In the notice, ED made the following statement, "Geelani may pay the penalty through demand draft in favour of Pay and Accounts Officer, Pay and Accounts Office, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance, Government of India."

What were the initial charges?

The penalty was imposed on Geelani in a case of illegal possession of $10,000 in alleged contravention of the foreign exchange law. The case concluded back in 2002. Not only was he fined, but the foreign currency equivalent to Rs 6.90 back in 2002 was also confiscated by the ED as a result of the order issued in March 2019 under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). Although, it is to be noted that the currency in possession was already seized by the during an income-tax raid at Geelani’s residence in Srinagar in 2002.

ED said in the previous order, “Mr. Geelani did not have any such permission or bona fide explanation for acquisition and possession of the foreign currency. Therefore, he has been asked to show cause to the adjudicating officer under FEMA within 30 days as to why the recovered currency should not be confiscated and penalty imposed on him.” Due to the FEMA regulations, possession of foreign currency is heavily checked in India and general or special permission is required for the possession of foreign currency. The ED took charge of the case after the initial complaint by Income Tax Department against Geelani. The agency said they were looking to impose a similar penalty and confiscate illegal currency from Yasin Malik, former Chairman of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF).

Syed Ali Shah Geelani's 2020 exit from the Hurriyat

Syed Ali Shah Geelani, a 90-year-old pro-Pakistani Kashmiri separatist leader, was previously a member of Jamaat-e-Islami Kashmir and the founder of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat. He even served as the chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference. He resigned from the Hurriyat in June 2020 and gave corruption and nepotism as reasons for his exit. Announcing his resignation, he said, “In view of the current state of the Hurriyat Conference, I am announcing my complete dissociation from the forum. In this context, I have already sent a detailed letter to all constituents of the forum.”

