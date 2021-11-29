Septuagenarian jumps to death from 12th floor of Mumbai high-rise

Mumbai, Nov 28 (PTI) A 73-year-old man, who was depressed over the last several days, allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the 12th floor of a high-rise in suburban Malad on Sunday morning, a police official said.

The incident occurred in Laa Regalia building located on Marve Road, he said, adding that the elderly man was upset over some issues concerning his religion.

"The deceased was identified as Talakshi Ramji Cheda. He was depressed over the last many days as he was unable to follow his religion properly. He was also undergoing some medical treatment," the official said.

After the incident, the police recorded the statements of his family members, he said.

A case of accidental death was registered and further investigation is underway, police said. PTI ZA NP NP

