Setback For AAP As Punjab & Haryana HC Quashes FIRs Against Tajinder Bagga & Kumar Vishwas

In a big setback for AAP, the Punjab & Haryana High Court quashed the FIRs registered against BJP's Tajinder Bagga and acclaimed poet Kumar Vishwas. A month after AAP came to power in Punjab, a case was registered against the latter under Sections 153, 153A, 505, 505(2), 116 read with 143, 147, 323, 341 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code and Section 120 of the Representation of the People Act for alleging that AAP has links with pro-Khalistan elements. On the other hand, Bagga was arrested by the Punjab Police on May 6 for his criticism of AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

What did the HC say?

In his order, Justice Anoop Chitkara made it clear that Bagga's statement against Kejriwal did not seek an armed rebellion and was not a cause to assault. While the Punjab Police highlighted the criminal history of the BJP spokesperson, the HC observed that there is nothing to assume that he is a habitual offender or an anti-social element. It also noted that he was well within his rights to make people aware of the response of an opposition leader being a political activist and an official spokesperson of a political party.

The HC added, "Even otherwise, a perusal of such tweets show that same are part of a political campaign. There is nothing in the investigation that the petitioner's statement created or would have created any communal campaign. Thus, even if all the allegations made in the complaint and subsequent investigation from social media posts, are true and correct at face value, they would not amount to a hate speech and no case against the petitioner is made out."

As per the FIR, the complainant expressed his grievance that some 10-12 unknown masked men stopped him and other AAP supporters in villages on April 12, called them 'Khalistani' and tried to assault them. While they ran away, it was alleged that this was a result of Vishwas alluding to Kejriwal's involvement with certain anti-social elements in interviews on February 16 and 17. However, the HC ruled that there is no prima facie material connecting the aforesaid incident to the interviews given by the former AAP leader.