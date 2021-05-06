Setback For EC As Supreme Court Refuses To Gag Media From Reporting Madras HC's Remarks

On Thursday, the Supreme Court dismissed the Election Commission's plea against the Madras High Court's remarks holding the poll body responsible for COVID-19 spread. In its prayer, the SC had sought a direction to stop media from reporting the oral remarks of judges which are not a part of the final order. Refusing to gag the media, the bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah stated that the courts must remain open to journalists barring for cases involving sexual abuse and marital issues.

Pronouncing the order, Justice Chandrachud remarked, "Freedom of speech and expression extends to judicial matters as well. The Court’s work has direct impact on citizens as well as Executive whose duty is to implement orders. Therein lies the freedom of media to write about proceedings."

In a sharp rebuke to the EC, he noted that constitutional authorities can do better than complaining and "seeking for fetters" on the media. Stressing that this is a celebration of our constitutional ethos which bolsters the judiciary, Justice Chandrachud mentioned that observations do not form a part of the judgment. Calling for a degree of introspection, he observed, "The method of the HC was harsh, inappropriate, but it did not direct culpability. But it should have ensured compliance of orders. The language both by the Bench and in judgement should be sensitive to constitutional values."

Madras HC's remarks irk EC

A division bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy has been hearing the suo moto case on COVID-19 issues pertaining to the situation in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. On April 26, it described the poll body as an "irresponsible institution" which should face murder charges for its failure to ensure compliance with COVID-19 norms in election rallies purportedly leading to a spike in cases. Subsequently, the EC claimed that the publication of the HC's oral comments had caused 'grave prejudice' to the poll body.

In fact, the plea filed by TN Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo went on to state that a police complaint was registered against the Deputy Election Commissioner alleging murder. However, even the HC refused to grant relief on the EC's request for directing the media to confine its reporting to the court's orders or judgments. The court noted that the poll body's concern about "sensationalism" could wait in light of the immediate measures which needed to be put in place to prevent COVID-19 spread.