Seven Judges Appointed To Three HCs

Seven judges, including four advocates, were appointed to three high courts on Thursday.

Those appointed included four advocates and three judicial officers, the Department of Justice in the Law Ministry said.

While four judges were appointed to the Patna High Court, two were appointed to the Bombay High Court. One judge was appointed to the Allahabad High Court, according to the list issued by the Law Ministry.

A total of 14 new judges were on Wednesday appointed to three high courts, a day after a record 17 appointments across three other high courts.

Between August 8 and September 1, the apex court collegium had processed over 100 names recommended by various high courts and had finally sent 68 names to the government for appointment as judges to 12 high courts.

Later, more names were sent to the government.

On October 11, three advocates and two judicial officers were elevated as judges of the Rajasthan High Court.

On October 9, eight judges were elevated as chief justices of high courts and five high court chief justices were transferred based on recommendations made by the Supreme Court collegium.

In a separate development, seven judges were on October 11 transferred to different high courts.

On October 5, as many as 15 judges of 11 high courts were transferred.

