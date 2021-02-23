Seven Maoists Involved In 18 Cases Arrested In Telangana, Explosives Recovered

In a significant development on the crackdown on Maoist activities, seven Maoists have been arrested in the Mulugu district of Telangana. The Maoists were associated with the banned outfit Communist Party of India (Maoist). The Telangana Police have recovered explosive material from them after they were arrested on February 21.

The CRPF along with Telangana Police conducted raids in the forest areas at the border between Telangana and Chhattisgarh leading to their arrest along with the recovery of Pressure Cooker bombs and other explosive devices from these seven Maoists. Sources have stated that these Maoists were allegedly involved in eighteen cases.

Earlier in the day, the Indo Border Tibetan Police (ITBP) averted a major tragedy by diffusing two IEDs in Chhatisgarh's Dhanora. The two IEDs - one of which was placed in a pressure cooker weighing five KG while the other was a piped bomb weighing 12 KG.

Maoists are now confined to the states of Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra. Maoists have frequently made use of explosive devices to create unrest. Five personnel of the CRPF's CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) unit were injured in an IED blast triggered by Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district in late November 2020. The explosive device went off in the forest near Tadmetla village when a team of security forces was out on an anti-Maoist operation. Inspector-General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P had said that at least five personnel belonging to CoBRA's 206th battalion sustained injuries in the blast.

The Telangana government last year extended the ban on the radical outfit CPI (Maoist) and its front organisations for another year. The Chhattisgarh Government in December had informed that 216 Naxals have been killed in encounters with security forces while 966 ultras have surrendered in the state in the last three years. The highest number has been from Sukma district where 82 have been killed in anti-Maoist operations, he government apprised the state assembly in December 2020. Besides, a maximum of 333 rebels has also surrendered from the Sukma district.

