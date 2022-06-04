Seven new Patna High Court judges take oath

Patna, Jun 4 (PTI) Seven newly-appointed judges of the Patna High Court were on Saturday administered the oath of office by Chief Justice Sanjay Karol.

Justices Shailendra Singh, Arun Kumar Jha, Jitendra Kumar, Alok Kumar Pandey, Sunil Dutta Mishra, Chandra Prakash Singh and Chandra Shekhar Jha were sworn in.

With the new appointments, the working strength of judges at the Patna High Court has increased to 34. The total sanctioned strength is 53.

The Centre on Wednesday notified the appointment of these seven judicial officers as judges of the Patna High Court. PTI CORR PKD SOM SOM

