SFI Block New-Delhi-Howrah Rail Track To Protest Against JNU Violence

Students' Federation of India on Monday blocked the New-Delhi-Howrah rail track to protest against the brutal violence at the JNU campus in Delhi on Sunday.

Republic TV accessed videos in which masked goons can be seen going on a rampage. In another video, Aishe Ghosh, the president of the students' union can be seen injured. In the video, she is heard saying: "I have been brutally attacked by goons wearing masks. I have been bleeding. I was brutally beaten up".

Meanwhile, the students union of JNU has alleged that the attack has been done by the ABVP. Releasing a statement, the JNUSU said: "Right Now ABVP has gathered in huge numbers in Sabarmati Dhaba in JNU armed with lathis and rods. They are breaking glasses of hostels and cars. Yesterday they have been doing rampage in JNU to threaten students protesting against fee-hike. Several students including JNUSU President Aishe and JNUSU Gen Sec Satish Chandra Yadav are wounded. Right now, the ABVP goons from outside JNU have entered the campus."