After a major Pakistan-Khalistan terror plot was thwarted in Karnal on Thursday, banned pro-Khalistan group, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has warned Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar against branding the arrested accused as Pakistan terror suspects. SFJ issued a warning against CM Khattar and HM Anil Vij against labelling Khalistan activists as an “ISI backed-terrorist.” The group has also claimed to provide legal aid to the arrested terrorists.

The banned pro-Khalistan group SFJ has now issued an open warning against Haryana CM over branding the arrested accused in Karnal as Pakistan terror suspects. In a video message released by SFJ leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, under its “Haryana BanayGa Khalistan” campaign, the group issued a warning to the Haryana CM against the Pak-Khalistan terror nexus. SFJ also informed that it will provide legal aid to the four terror suspects arrested in Karnal.

Karnal terror plot

On Thursday, the Karnal Police detained four terror suspects near Bastara toll in Haryana and recovered a huge cache of explosives from their Innova car, along with Rs 1,22,000 cash. A large number of bullets and ammunition containers were also found in their possession. The four accused have been identified as Gurpreet Singh, Amandeep Singh, Parminder, and Bhupinder. According to the Karnal SP, the Karnal terror plot is said to be orchestrated by Harbinder Singh Rinda, a Khalistani terrorist operating from Pakistan.

SFJ’s consistent attempts to create trouble in Punjab

It is pertinent to note that SFJ has been constantly targeting Haryana and had even started an online portal to recruit Sikh youths in the state into the banned outfit. Notably, this is yet another incident wherein the separatist group attempted to spread their separatist agenda in Haryana. The extremist group, that desires to create a separate ‘Sikh mainland- Khalistan,’ has been actively expanding its activity in Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. The fringe group is highly active in Punjab and has been involved in spreading terrorism and inciting ‘separatism.’

Earlier on January 5, SFJ claimed founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannu claimed responsibility for the PM's security breach that took place in Punjab. Pannu, in a pre-recorded call sent to some lawyers, said that the group was behind the action that saw PM Modi return to Delhi after his convoy was blocked by some protestors, leading to him being stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes.

