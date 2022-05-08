SFJ Releases Video Showing Khalistan Flags Hoisted In Himachal Pradesh Assembly

Hours after the visuals of Khalistan flags tied to the gates of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly emerged on Sunday, banned secessionist group, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), released another video of the incident.

In the video, Khalistan flags can be seen hoisted outside the Himachal Assembly in Dharamshala. Additionally, inscribing on walls with an intent to provoke terror in the region is seen in the video. SFJ also released an image that informed that the group is going to announce a voting date in Punjab to mark the Khalistan referendum.

Khalistan flags tied on gate of Himachal Assembly in Dharamshala

In breaking development, Republic TV has accessed visuals from Dharamshala where Khalistan flags were seen tied to the gates of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly. Visuals from outside the Himachal Pradesh Assembly gate indicate that Khalistan flags were put up and text written on walls with an intent to provoke terror in the region.

Sharing details of the act, SP Kangra, Khushal Sharma, told ANI, "It might have happened late night or early morning today. We have removed the Khalistan flags from the Vidhan Sabha gate. It could be an act of some tourists from Punjab. We are going to register a case today".

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has launched a scathing attack on the BJP. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia tweeted, "While the BJP is trying to save a goon, Khalistan (terrorists) placed a flag (in Himachal Assembly) and left. A government which is not able to save the Assembly, how will it save the people? This is a matter of Himachal's honour, it is a matter of the country's security. The BJP government has completely failed".

SFJ calls for hoisting Khalistani flag in Shimla

Earlier in March, Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannu had called for hoisting the Khalistani flag in Shimla, and in response, the Anti-Terrorist Front of India burnt the Khalistani flag outside the deputy commissioner’s office in Shimla and raised slogans against the demand for Khalistan.

ATFI activists led by its national president Viresh Shandilaya also announced a cash reward of Rs 51 lakh to the person who will behead Pannu. Shandilaya stated that all those who come to the state for hoisting the Khalistani flag should be booked by the Himachal Pradesh government. He asked the government to take note of pasting separatist leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale’s photographs on their vehicles and book those under sedition charges.

(Image: @gurpatwntsiinghpannun/Twitter/PTI)