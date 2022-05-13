SFJ Threatens Dharamshala Judge; Demands He Drop Charges On Khalistan Provocation Accused

In a major development, the banned Kahlistani outfit Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) issued a warning to a Dharamshala Civil Judge to drop charges against the accused in the case pertaining to raising the Khalistan Flag at the Himachal Pradesh Assembly. After the Dharamshala Civil Judge sent the accused Harbir Singh to four-day police remand for raising the Khalistan Flag at Vidhan Sabha, SFJ has now urged Judge Shubhangi Joshi “to drop the charges”. The group also threatened the Judge of having to “face SFJ” if he failed to follow the demand.

The Himachal Pradesh police on Tuesday arrested the accused in connection with the planting of Khalistani flags at the Himachal Pradesh Assembly gate in Dharamshala. Following this, the accused were presented at Court, where they were remanded to police custody. Reacting to this, SFJ General Counsel, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, released an audio statement, in which he urged the Judge to drop all charges related to the flag-raising at the Himachal Pradesh Assembly.

“Shubhangi Joshi, the issue of Khalistan Referendum is between India and Sikhs - stay away from hearing Khalistan Flag case or else SFJ will consider you as a hostile enemy and will hold you accountable along with CM Thakur and DGP Kundu,” the SFJ leader said in the audio statement.

“If the judge did not drop the charges, they will hear from SFJ legally,” added Pannun.

It is noteworthy that the terror outfit’s founder had also announced that the voting date of a 'Khalistan referendum' will be declared at the Akal Takht on June 6, which marks the 38th anniversary of Operation Bluestar.

Khalistan provocation

In a big provocation on Sunday, Khalistan flags were found tied to the Assembly gate and inscribed on walls with an intent to provoke terror in the hill state that goes to elections later this year. The incident triggered a security scare in the state, with the police sealing all interstate borders and looking for “probable hideouts” of the miscreants.

Subsequently, the police registered an FIR against Sikhs for Justice founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannun and others under Section 153A, 153B, Section 3 of the HP Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act and Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. A day later, an RPG was fired on the Punjab Police's Intelligence Headquarters due to which window panes were shattered.

Hours after the visuals of Khalistan flags tied to the gates of Assembly emerged, SFJ released another video of the incident. The banned outfit also released an image informing that the group is going to announce a voting date in Punjab to mark the Khalistan referendum. Last year in July, the Himachal police had filed a case against Pannun for threatening the Chief Minister against hoisting the Tricolour on Independence Day, following which the security for dignitaries attending the August 15 ceremony in Shimla was tightened.