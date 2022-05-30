SFJ Threatens Punjabi Singers After Sidhu Moosewala's Murder; Asks Support For Khalistan

Hours after the murder of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala, Canada-based banned separatist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has now issued a threat letter. SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, in a threat aimed at Punjabi singers, urged them to support the Khalistan movement. The SFJ threat came after the Directorate General of Police of Punjab Viresh Kumar Bhawra acknowledged that the murder of Moosewala was a result of inter-gang rivalry.

Following the killing of Sidhu Moosewala, Pannun, in a threat letter directed to Punjabi singers, stated that “death is imminent” and now is the time to support the “Khalistan Referendum” for the liberation of Punjab from India.

Sidhu Moosewala shot dead

Popular Punjabi singer and Congress leader, Moosewala, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in the Jawahar Ke village of Mansa on Sunday, May 29. The Mahindra Thar vehicle which he was driving was intercepted from the front by two cars - a white Bolero and a dark Grey Scorpio and heavy firing took place. A CCTV footage shows two cars trailing Moosewala's black SUV several minutes before he was shot dead.

The police, on Sunday, said that the singer had a bulletproof car, which he did not use on the day he was killed. A preliminary investigation revealed three weapons including 7.62mm, 9 mm, and 0.30 bore weapons were used in the crime. The matter is under investigation.

Canada-based gangster claims responsibility for Moosewala's murder

Hours after Moosewala's murder, Canada-based gangster Satinder Singh aka Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for the murder. Issuing a statement on social media, Brar confessed that he, along with Sachin Bishnoi and the Lawrence Bishnoi group was responsible for the killing.

Goldy Brar, in a statement, said, "He was named in the killing of our brother Vicky Middukhehra, Gurlal Brar but the police didn’t act. He was also behind the encounter of our brother Ankit Bhadu...Delhi Police had put his name in front of the media, but still, by using his power he was avoiding punishment, no action was being taken against him. He was working against us."

Two associates of the Bishnoi gang have been detained by the Mansa police in connection to Moosewala's murder. The singer's former manager, Shagun Preet is also under the scanner as his name also surfaced in the killing of Vicky Middhukhera.